Marquette beats Georgetown in overtime

Andrew Rowsey scored nine of Marquette’s 12 points in overtime as the Golden Eagles rallied for a 90-86 victory over Georgetown in a Big East game on Monday night in Washington.

Rowsey and teammate Sam Hauser tied for the game high with 28 points apiece.

Rowsey snapped an 86-86 deadlock on a jumper with 34 seconds remaining in overtime. After that, he hit two free throws that gave Marquette (17-12, 8-9 Big East) a four-point lead with 11 seconds left.

Georgetown (15-13, 5-12) lost its third consecutive game.

Marquette had dropped six of its last nine before this win that gave the Golden Eagles a sweep of the season series with Georgetown. Marquette beat the Hoyas 74-65 in the first meeting this season.

In this game, the Golden Eagles kept hitting 3-pointers at the right times. Marquette made 18 of 31 3-point tries thanks in large part to Hauser, who went 7-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Marquette used a 19-8 run to take a 69-64 lead with 7:42 left in the second half. However, Georgetown kept fighting back before the Golden Eagles took a two-point lead on a Hauser jumper from the left corner with two seconds left.

Georgetown’s Jonathan Mulmore raced down the floor and forced overtime with a layup that tied the game at 78.

Jessie Govan led the Hoyas with 25 points.

Marquette led for the first part of the game and held a 28-22 edge with just over nine minutes left before the break. Georgetown then reeled off 17 of the next 19 points for 39-30 lead with 4:21 remaining in the half.

The Golden Eagles used three Rowsey 3-pointers late in the first half and cut the deficit to 46-40 at halftime.

For Georgetown, this was the final home game of the regular season, which the Hoyas will finish at Villanova on Saturday. Marquette close outs with a home game versus Creighton on Saturday.

