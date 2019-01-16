No. 15 Marquette squeaks by Georgetown

EditorsNote: update 2: fixes “Brendan” in fourth graf; rewords ninth and 10th grafs

Sam Hauser scored a career-high 31 points, and visiting No. 15 Marquette overcame the early loss of Big East leading scorer Markus Howard to defeat Georgetown 74-71 on Tuesday night in Washington.

Howard was scoreless in three minutes before leaving because of lower back tightness.

Hauser’s fadeaway jumper gave Marquette a 72-70 lead with 1:06 left. Georgetown’s Mac McClung then hit one free throw before Sacar Anim missed a field-goal attempt for Marquette.

Georgetown’s James Akinjo had his layup blocked out of bounds by Brendan Bailey with 11.3 seconds remaining. After a timeout, Akinjo drove the lane, and his shot was blocked by Theo John.

Hauser got the rebound and hit two free throws before McClung’s half-court heave was off the mark.

Hauser was 10 of 20 from the field and 7 of 7 from the foul line. John added 14 points for Marquette (15-3, 4-1 Big East), which has won four straight.

McClung scored 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Jessie Govan had 14 points and nine rebounds for Georgetown (12-6, 2-3).

Marquette trailed by three points at halftime and by eight early in the second half.

Hauser’s 3-pointer kicked off an 14-0 run that included Joey Hauser’s three-point play that tied the score at 51 with 12 minutes remaining.

The Golden Eagles kept going, with Hauser’s jumper making it 57-51 at the 10:27 mark.

Georgetown answered with a 7-0 streak, and Govan’s 3-pointer made it 60-60 with 7:49 left. The teams were tied 70-70 after Akinjo’s two free throws with 2:09 remaining.

The first half featured 10 lead changes.

A 9-0 run gave the Hoyas a 15-11 lead with 11:49 left in the first half. The Golden Eagles rallied and eventually took a 29-23 lead on Anim’s layup.

Georgetown’s Kaleb Johnson scored six straight points to tie the score at 33, and the Hoyas went into intermission ahead 40-37 after Johnson’s layup with 34 seconds left.

