Howard scores 42 as Marquette tops Georgetown

Markus Howard scored 42 points and Sacar Anim added 13 as Marquette won on the road for the first time in Big East Conference play with an 84-80 victory over Georgetown at Washington D.C.

Jan 18, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles head coach Steve Wojciechowski reacts against the Georgetown Hoyas during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Howard, who entered leading the nation in scoring at 27.3 points per game, scored 28 points in the second half alone for the Golden Eagles (13-5, 3-3 Big East) and moved into ninth place on the all-time Big East scoring list (conference games only).

Omer Yurtseven scored 22 points with 11 rebounds and Mac McClung added 24 points as the Hoyas (12-7, 2-4) lost at home in conference play for the first time.

Marquette, which entered as the leading 3-point shooting team in the Big East, and eighth best in the nation (39.9 percent), was 10 of 27 from distance (37.0 percent). Howard went 6 of 14 from long range. Georgetown was 9 of 18 (50.0 percent) from 3-point range, with McClung going 3 of 8.

It was Howard’s third game this season of at least 40 points and his first in conference play. He has scored at least 25 points in 11 games this season, including each of the last five Big East contests.

Marquette led 42-36 at halftime, even though Georgetown shot 57.7 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes. Marquette shot 48.6 percent from the field in the first half, but had a 10-2 advantage in second-chance points.

Georgetown opened the second half on a 10-4 run to tie the game 46-46 before the lead started changing hands from there.

Howard was able to break a 67-67 tie on a 3-pointer with 6:10 remaining and Marquette never trailed again. It was the Golden Eagles’ first 3-pointer of the second half in six attempts.

Marquette was able to finish off the victory even after center Jayce Johnson fouled out with 2:14 remaining. Johnson had eight points and seven rebounds while primarily responsible for guarding Yurtseven.

Georgetown went on a late 7-0 run to tie the game 76-76 on three free throws from Jahvon Blair with 1:34 remaining. A Howard 3-pointer with 1:21 remaining put Marquette back up 79-76 and then made it 80-78 on a free throw with 28 seconds on the clock.

McClung had two free throws to tie the game with 10.8 seconds remaining but only made one. Jagan Mosley had 11 points for the Hoyas, while Jamorko Pickett added 10.

—Field Level Media