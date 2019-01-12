Georgetown defeats Providence in double OT

Georgetown tied the game late in regulation and again in overtime before going on to defeat visiting Providence 96-90 in double overtime in Big East play on Saturday.

Georgetown freshman Mac McClung, back after missing four games with an ankle injury, banked in a 3-pointer from half-way between half court and the arc to knot the score at 73 at the regulation buzzer.

Then James Akinjo made a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie it 86 with 3.4 seconds left in the first overtime and Isaiah Jackson of Providence missed at the buzzer.

Jessie Govan led the Hoyas (12-5, 2-2 Big East) with a season-high 33 points and added 14 rebounds. Akinjo added 20 points and McClung finished with 16.

Alpha Diallo had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Providence (10-6, 0-3), which had won eight straight over Georgetown. Nate Watson scored 21 points and reserve Drew Edwards had 19.

McClung’s layup with 2:08 left in the second overtime gave the Hoyas a 92-89 lead. Providence failed to score after Jackson’s free throw pulled it within 92-90 at the 1:50 mark while the Hoyas made four of six free throws.

Govan’s dunk had put the Hoyas up 70-68 with 36 seconds left in regulation before Diallo’s 3-pointer with 21 seconds put the Friars ahead.

After an Akinjo miss, Jackson hit two free throws, forcing McClung’s heroics.

Georgetown trailed by two at halftime and took its first lead of the second half at 47-46 on Akinjo’s 3-pointer.

The Hoyas went up by six, but the Friars rallied and tied the score at 54 on Jackson’s layup with 7:49 remaining.

Georgetown shot 45.3 percent from the field and was 9 of 29 from 3-point range.

Providence shot 42.3 percent from the field and was 8 of 24 from behind the arc.

A dunk by Nate Watson gave the Friars their biggest lead of the first half at 36-25 with 4:04 remaining.

Caleb Johnson’s layup capped a 9-0 Georgetown run that made it 36-34 at intermission.

Watson had 11 first-half points for the Friars.

