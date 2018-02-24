Providence beats Georgetown for sweep of season series

Rodney Bullock scored 19 points and Kyron Cartwright added 16 as Providence beat Georgetown 74-69 on Saturday in a Big East game in Washington

The victory locks up Providence’s fifth consecutive season of having a .500 or better record in the Big East, the first time the school has done that since the league started in 1979-80.

It also completed a sweep of the season series for Providence. The Friars beat Georgetown 73-69 in a home game earlier this month.

Providence (18-11, 9-7 Big East) trailed for much of the first half and was down, 40-35, at the break, but the Friars rallied in the second half.

Georgetown (15-12, 5-11) held a 46-41 lead when Cartwright sank back-to-back 3-pointers 50 seconds apart. That gave the Friars a 47-46 lead and started a 10-point Providence run.

The Friars kept rolling as Bullock and Jamorko Pickett also made threes and helped Providence stretch the lead to 59-49.

That 18-3 run put the Friars in front for good although Georgetown rallied late in the second half. The Hoyas twice cut the lead to one late, the last time coming on a Marcus Derrickson basket with 1:11 left that made it 70-69.

But Alpha Diallo (14 points) hit a driving layup for a three-point lead. Bullock, who also made five 3-pointers, then sank two key free throws with 12.6 seconds left to lock things up.

Jessie Govan led the Hoyas with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Derrickson helped with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Providence was coming off of an unusual 89-77 loss to Seton Hall. The game was stopped due to slippery floor conditions, and they finished the final 13:03 the next afternoon on Thursday.

Georgetown now has lost five of its last seven games. Both teams have two games left in the regular season with the Hoyas taking on Marquette and Villanova, and the Friars will play Xavier and St. John‘s.

In the first half, the game was close although Georgetown led much of the time. The Hoyas repeatedly pounded the ball down low to their big men and scored 22 points en route to the 40-35 halftime lead.

