Govan leads Georgetown past Richmond

Jessie Govan scored a season-high 29 points, Matthew McClung added 16 and the Georgetown Hoyas held off the visiting Richmond Spiders 90-82 on Wednesday night.

Govan went 11 of 15 from the field and converted all seven of his free throws for the Hoyas (6-1).

Grant Golden led the undermanned Spiders (2-5) with 22 points, Jake Wojcik scored 20 and Nathan Cayo added 18.

Richmond trailed 40-35 at halftime, but Andre Gustavson’s 3-pointer tied it at 54-all with 14:17 remaining.

McClung followed with a three-pointer and the layup to put the Hoyas up five. A Govan basket minutes later increased the lead to 68-58 with 11:16 to go.

Richmond cut it to 82-75 on a Golden 3-point play with 2:29 left. Georgetown missed its next shot, but after the Spiders’ Wojcik missed a three-point attempt, the Hoyas increased the lead to 84-75 on two free throws by Govan with 2:03 remaining.

Julius Johnson’s 3-pointer from the wing brought Richmond within 84-78 with 1:06 to go, but McClung made 3 of 4 free throws sandwiched around a Johnson layup for an 87-80 lead with 45 seconds left.

Golden’s layup made it 87-82 with 34 seconds left but the Hoyas sealed it by hitting 3 of 4 free throws in the final 31 seconds.

Richmond was outrebounded 37-29 but stayed closed by hitting 12 of 26 from 3-point range.

The Spiders were without their second and third leading scorers.

Sophomore Jacob Gilyard (16.6 points and 5.6 assists per game) missed his second straight game with a groin injury and junior Nick Sherod (12.7 points per game) is out for the season after tearing his left ACL in the Spiders previous game, against Hampton.

Richmond led 15-14 on Johnson’s 3-pointer with 12:2 left in the first half.

The Hoyas answered with seven straight points and later reeled off six straight with Josh LeBlanc’s layup giving them a 30-20 lead.

Richmond got to within 40-35 on Wojcik’s 3-pointer just before halftime.

Govan scored 18 points in the half on 7-of-9 shooting.

The Spiders outshot the Hoyas 55.6 percent to 47.1 percent in the half, but Georgetown had the edge in rebounds (20-11) and second-chance points (9-0).

