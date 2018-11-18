Georgetown defeats South Florida in OT

Jesse Govan had 23 of his game-high 27 points after halftime as Georgetown came back from an 11-point deficit to beat South Florida 76-73 on Sunday in overtime at the Jamaica Classic in Montego Bay.

James Akinjo, who tied the game at the end of regulation, added 14 points for the Hoyas. Georgetown is 4-1 after losing on Friday to Loyola Marymount in the homecoming for Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing, who was born in Jamaica.

Govan made 10 of 19 shots from the field.

Alexis Yetna had 17 rebounds to go with 11 points and teammate David Collins added a team-leading 21 points as South Florida (3-1) lost for the first time this season in a game that had nine lead changes.

Tied at 63 in regulation, Govan made a basket to give the Hoyas a lead of 65-63 early in the extra session.

The Bulls trimmed the margin 67-65 but Govan had another basket and a free throw to build the Georgetown lead to 71-67 with 1:40 left in overtime.

South Florida cut the lead to 71-69, but Akinjo made a basket with 30 seconds left to give the Hoyas a lead of 73-69 in the overtime session.

LaQuincy Rideau made a three throw for the Bulls to make it 73-70. But Akinjo made one of two free throws with 21 seconds left as Georgetown led 74-70.

T.J. Lang of South Florida missed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left and Jagan Mosely of Georgetown made one of two free throws with 8.4 seconds to left to make it 75-70.

Rideau made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 75-73 with 2.2 seconds tick left. Jahvon Blair of the Hoyas made a free throw with less than a second left to seal the win.

Georgetown made 20 of 25 free throws in the game as it came back to tie late in regulation.

Collins of South Florida scored to make it 61-60 with 43 seconds left in regulation. He was fouled on the play but missed the free throw.

Georgetown got the ball but was called for an offensive foul with 13 seconds left.

The Hoyas fouled Collins, who made two free throws to give the Bulls a lead of 63-60. The Hoyas responded as Akinjo hit a 3-pointer with 4.9 seconds left to tie the game at 63 and force an overtime session.

The Hoyas went on an 11-0 run midway through the first half to take a lead of 19-9. But South Florida battled back as Collins had seven points in the first half. The Hoyas led 28-26 at halftime.

—Field Level Media