Derrickson leads Georgetown past Seton Hall

Marcus Derrickson drained the game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds left as Georgetown snapped a four-game losing streak with an 83-80 victory over Seton Hall in Big East action at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday.

Derrickson scored 22 points and had a season-high 18 rebounds in a stellar performance.

Jamorko Pickett finished with 18 points for the Hoyas, who shot 51.6 percent from the field. Georgetown (14-10, 4-9 Big East) averages 17 turnovers in conference play, and had another 13 against the Pirates.

Myles Powell had a season-high 25 points, while Desi Rodriguez scored 24 for Seton Hall, which has lost three straight games. Powell missed a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have tied the game.

The Pirates (17-8, 6-6) beat the Hoyas, 74-61 in Newark, N.J., on Jan. 13. This time, Georgetown held the edge for most of the game.

Seton Hall trailed by 17 early in the second half, but chipped away at that deficit. A layup by Rodriguez ended a 14-1 run and the Pirates cut the margin to 51-47 with 16:10 left in the game.

Rodriguez came up big again and his dunk two minutes later pulled Seton Hall to within two points. Derrickson soon answered for Georgetown with a long 3-pointer and the lead was back to 59-53 with 12:03 left.

Seton Hall continued to make big plays and a deep shot from beyond the arc by Powell tied the game at 67 with 6:14 remaining. A layup by Angel Delgado two possessions later gave the Pirates their first lead of the game.

Georgetown recovered and took a 78-75 lead on a layup by Trey Dickerson with 2:06 left. The Pirates missed three straight free throws that proved costly.

Jessie Govan, who finished with 11 points, then made a key jumper that gave the Hoyas a five-point lead.

However, Seton Hall forced a turnover that led to an easy layup by Khadeen Carrington that tied the game at 80 with nine seconds left.

Angel Delgado finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds for Seton Hall.

A 3-pointer by Derrickson capped a 12-4 run and the Hoyas led 46-33 lead at the break. Derrickson finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the opening half. Seton Hall was just 12 of 35 (34.3 percent) and outrebounded 14-8.

