Govan waits until 2nd OT to lift Georgetown over Seton Hall

Georgetown’s Jessie Govan struggled all night, but in double overtime of Saturday’s game, the Hoyas’ star came up big when his team needed him the most.

Mar 2, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Seton Hall Pirates center Romaro Gill (35) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas center Jessie Govan (15) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Govan scored all of the Hoyas’ 11 points in the second overtime to help lift Georgetown to a 77-71 win over the Seton Hall Pirates in Washington, D.C.

Govan, who came into the game averaging 18.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, finished with 21 points on 7 of 21 from the field. He also grabbed 12 rebounds.

But on Senior Night, Govan struggled, scoring just six points in regulation.

The Hoyas (18-11, 8-8 Big East) were able to avenge an earlier loss this season to the Pirates thanks to Josh LeBlanc and James Akinjo, who picked up the offense while Govan struggled.

Akinjo finished with 16 points and LeBlanc recorded a double-double with 14 points and 17 boards.

That was enough to offset another monster game from the Pirates’ Myles Powell, who scored 30 or more points for the sixth time this season.

Powell led the Pirates (16-12, 7-9) with 35 points. Sandro Mamukelashvili collected 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Powell, who scored 30 points when the Pirates beat the Hoyas by 15 on Feb. 13, was virtually unstoppable again. He was 14 of 27 from the field; the rest of the Pirates were 15 of 52.

There were 15 lead changes and 10 ties.

With the score tied at 71-all, Govan’s free throw with 1:48 left in the second overtime gave the Hoyas the lead for good.

Seton Hall tied the score in the first overtime when Powell drove the court and dished the ball to Jared Rhoden, whose layup knotted the score at 66-66.

The Pirates’ Michael Nzei, who scored 18 points against the Hoyas in February, was invisible until his second-chance jumper with 23 seconds left tied the score in regulation at 59.

Govan had a chance to win the game, but his short jumper was off the mark.

The Pirates entered play sinking only 33 percent of their 3-point attempts. On Saturday, they shot 17.2 percent (5 of 29) while the Hoyas weren’t much better at 19 percent (4 of 21).

—Field Level Media