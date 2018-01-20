Georgetown beats St. John's 93-89 in 2 overtimes

Marcus Derrickson had 27 points with 11 rebounds and Georgetown beat St. John’s for the second time in 12 days with a 93-89 double-overtime victory at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

Derrickson scored 16 points in the two overtimes.

Freshman Jamorko Pickett and Jesse Govan scored 16 points apiece for the Hoyas, who picked up their first Big East victory at home. Jahvon Blair went 4 of 7 from beyond the arc and finished with 15 points off the bench for Georgetown (13-6 overall, 3-5 Big East).

St. John’s (10-10, 0-8) has lost eight consecutive games. The Red Storm also have dropped 13 straight road games to Georgetown, dating back to 2003.

Shamorie Ponds scored 33 points, while Tariq Owens added 17 for St. John‘s, which had 16 turnovers.

A 3-pointer by Derrickson with six seconds left set up a second overtime. Derrickson came up big again and gave Georgetown an 81-79 lead with a jumper.

The Hoyas extended the lead to five on a 3-pointer and free throw by Jagan Mosely. Derrickson continued to be clutch and his short jumper provided a 87-82 lead with 1:37 left.

Mosley made another jumper with 30 seconds remaining that helped seal the victory.

The Hoyas took the earlier meeting, 69-66, on Jan. 9 at Madison Square Garden. Once again, Georgetown made just enough plays to pull out a victory.

A free throw by Kassoum Yakwe gave St. John’s a 72-71 lead with 2:52 left in the first overtime. Yawke was then called for goaltending on the ensuing possession on a shot by Derrickson that gave Georgetown a one-point cushion.

Marvin Clark II (15 points), Owens and Bryan Trimble each fouled out for St. John‘s.

Still, the Red Storm took a 77-73 lead on a 3-pointer by Bashir Ahmed with 40 seconds left. Yakwe made a pair of free throws to provide a five-point margin.

Derrickson made three free throws to pull Georgetown to within 78-76 with 14.8 remaining. Ponds was fouled on the ensuing possession and made one of two shots from the line, which proved costly because Derrickson responded with the 3-pointer

St. John’s was stellar defensively and forced 19 turnovers. Justin Simon had four of the Red Storm’s 11 steals.

