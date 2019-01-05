St. John's gets rare win at Georgetown in OT thriller

Shamorie Ponds matched his season high with 37 points as St. John’s outlasted Georgetown for a wild 97-94 overtime victory in Big East action Saturday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

The Red Storm (14-1, 2-1 Big East) snapped a 13-game road losing streak in the series, beating the Hoyas as visitors for the first time since Jan. 18, 2003.

St. John’s overcame a five-point deficit in the final 53 seconds of regulation, controlled most of the early portion of overtime and then sweated out the final seconds against Georgetown (11-4, 1-1)

Two free throws by LJ Figueroa tied the game at 85 with 11 seconds left and the game reached overtime when Jahvon Blair missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

St. John’s started overtime quickly and took a 96-90 lead on an alley-oop dunk by Justin Simon with 1:14 left.

Two free throws by Greg Malinowksi pulled the Hoyas within 96-94 with 24 seconds left, but Ponds split a pair at the line two seconds later.

After St. John’s used a 30-second timeout, Blair missed another buzzer-beating 3-pointer after Malinowski rebounded James Akinjo’s 3-point try.

Ponds recorded his fourth 30-point game of the season and 10th of his career as St. John’s escaped with a win on legendary former coach Lou Carnesecca’s 94th birthday.

Justin Simon added 14 and Mustapha Heron contributed 12 as St. John’s shot 53 percent and won a game that featured 11 lead changes and 11 ties.

Jessie Govan totaled 25 points and 11 rebounds for Georgetown, which missed its last six shots, shot 42 percent and saw a three-game winning streak stopped.

Akinjo added 17 points while Malinowski and Jamorko Pickett contributed 13 apiece for the Hoyas, who led by 11 in the first half and held a lead for 28:31.

The Hoyas played without Mac McClung (ankle) and Trey Mourning (concussion), who both missed their third straight game.

—Field Level Media