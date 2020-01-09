Georgetown starts fast to put away St. John's

Mac McClung scored 24 points as Georgetown took control early and recorded an 87-66 victory over St. John’s on Wednesday in a Big East game in Washington, D.C.

Jan 8, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard LJ Figueroa (30) fouls Georgetown Hoyas center Omer Yurtseven (44) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Hoyas (11-5, 1-2) rebounded nicely after starting conference play with double-digit losses at Providence and Seton Hall by dominating from the outset, leading by as many 29 in the first half and then fending off a few comeback attempts by St. John’s.

McClung shot 7 of 17 from the field, grabbed six rebounds and collected three steals. Jamorko Pickett added 18 points to go along with a career-high 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Terrell Allen added 16 points and five steals for the Hoyas, and Jagan Mosely contributed 12 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Omer Yurtseven finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season after being hit above eye early in the first half

St. John’s (11-5, 0-3) absorbed its most lopsided loss of the season by shooting 25.8 percent (8 of 31) in the opening 20 minutes and committing 10 of their 15 turnovers before halftime.

LJ Figueroa scored 23 points but shot 8 of 23 from the field for St. John’s, which shot 35.3 percent overall, including just 6 of 25 from 3-point range. Rasheem Dunn added 18, but Mustapha Heron was held to four on 2-of-10 shooting in his second game back from an ankle injury.

McClung scored 21 points by halftime. Georgetown held a 10-point lead less than six minutes into the game, and then McClung later scored five points during a 16-0 run that opened a 45-16 lead with 3:27 remaining.

The Hoyas led by 29 on a 3-pointer by Pickett with 32 seconds left and held a 53-26 edge at intermission after shooting 47.1 percent.

St. John’s ripped off 11 straight points to start the second half to get within 53-37 on a 3-pointer by Dunn. The Red Storm were within 13 on two occasions, but after Figueroa’s layup with 5:04 left cut the lead to 73-60, the Hoyas finished it off and took an 81-62 lead on Pickett’s jumper with 2:37 to go.

