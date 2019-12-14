McClung's 26 points carry Georgetown over Syracuse

Mac McClung scored 26 points and host Georgetown beat former Big East rival Syracuse 89-79 on Saturday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

Dec 14, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Elijah Hughes (33) shoots the ball over Georgetown Hoyas guard Jagan Mosely (4) during the first half at Capital One Arena.

The Hoyas (7-3) won their third straight game since they announced James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc were no longer part of the team on Dec. 2. Georgetown also won its third straight meeting with Syracuse, which left the Big East for the ACC following the 2012-13 season.

McClung turned in his third 20-point game of the season by shooting 7 of 16. He scored 21 points by halftime, including 11 in a 14-2 run that put the Hoyas up 48-36 at intermission.

Omer Yurtseven added 16 of his 19 points after halftime, including 12 in a row for Georgetown down the stretch as the Hoyas effectively handled Syracuse’s 2-3 zone defense by shooting 44.3 percent, hitting 11 3-pointers and scoring their most points in regulation against Syracuse since Jan. 27, 1990.

Jagan Mosely added 16 points and seven rebounds while Terrell Allen added 14 for Georgetown, which commanded the glass by a 41-29 margin, handed out 20 assists and made 24 of 31 free throw attempts.

Buddy Boeheim scored all his 25 points after halftime for the Orange (5-5). Boeheim missed his first five shots but finished 9 of 18 and made a career-high seven 3-pointers.

Elijah Hughes added 18 of his 21 points in the first half as Syracuse lost despite shooting 48.4 percent and hitting 14 3-pointers. Joseph Girard III contributed 16 while Marek Dolezaj chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds for Syracuse.

The Hoyas took a 30-23 lead on free throws by McClung with 8:19 left in the first half, but Hughes scored seven points, with his jumper capping an 11-4 run that evened the game at 34 with 4:56 left. McClung scored 11 points the rest of the half and hit a 3-pointer with one second left before halftime.

McClung’s 3-pointer hiked Georgetown’s lead to 55-39 less than three minutes into the second half. Boeheim’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 77-68 with 3:53 remaining, but the Hoyas took an 82-68 lead on a dunk by Yurtseven with 2:46 remaining.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Boeheim made it 86-78 with 49 seconds left, but the Hoyas iced the game at the line with three free throws the rest of the way.

