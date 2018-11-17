No. 18 Michigan routs winless GW

Charles Matthews had 25 points, Jordan Poole set a new career high with 22 points and No. 18 Michigan cruised past George Washington 84-61 in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday at Uncasville, CT.

Matthews, who shot 10-for-13 from the field, also supplied six rebounds and three assists. Poole knocked down five of the Wolverines’ 15 3-point makes.

Zavier Simpson approached a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Isaiah Livers added 11 points for the Wolverines (4-0), who were coming off a surprisingly easy 73-46 road win over No. 8 Villanova on Wednesday.

DJ Williams led the Colonials (0-4) with 16 points, while Arnaldo Toro added 13.

The Wolverines shot 50 percent from the field while holding George Washington to 30.1 percent shooting.

Matthews had 14 first-half points as Michigan led 35-26 at halftime.

The Wolverines made five 3-pointers in the first eight minutes and jumped to a 23-10 lead. Matthews, Poole and Livers did all the scoring during that stretch.

Michigan’s run mushroomed to 28-10 on a Simpson layup. That completed a 14-2 run.

George Washington ended a scoring drought that lasted nearly six minutes when Toro made a layup with 7:23 left in the half. The Colonials missed six straight shots and committed three turnovers during that span.

It was then Michigan’s turn to go cold as it went scoreless for over five minutes. Toro’s basket started a 9-0 George Washington run that Matthews halted with a dunk.

Williams scored 10 consecutive points for his team to pull the Colonials within six, 30-24. Poole had a three-point play in the last minute of the half.

The Wolverines scored the first eight points of the second half to stretch their lead to 43-26. Simpson capped the run with a 3-pointer.

An Ignas Brazdeikis layup made it a 20-point spread at 48-28 and finished off a 13-2 run.

When Poole sank a three with 12:50 left, Michigan’s lead grew to 61-35.

—Field Level Media