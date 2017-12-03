Robinson leads Boston College past Hartford

Jerome Robinson scored 23 points as Boston College fended off pesky Hartford 73-61 on Saturday night in Hartford’s Chase Arena at Reich Family Pavilion.

Robinson became the 42nd player in Eagles’ history to score 1,000 career points as Boston College improved to 6-3. The Hawks fell to 3-6.

Hartford came out strong, leading by as many as 11 points in the first half. It was short-lived, however, as Nik Popovic fueled a 14-5 Boston College run with six of his 13 points on the evening. The sophomore forward posted a double-double and a career-best 11 rebounds as Boston College took a 31-30 lead into halftime.

The Hawks continued to stay close in the second half, trailing by just one point with five minutes remaining.

The Eagles proved too much to handle, however, and eventually extended their lead to nine points.

Four Boston College players scored in double-digits, including Ky Bowman with 21 points and Jordan Chatman with 14 points.

John Carroll led the Hawks with 20 points and six rebounds.

The Eagles shot 44.3 percent from the floor compared with the Hawks’ 40.4 percent. Hartford hit 10 3-pointers, but took 31 shots from beyond the arc. Boston College won the battle on the glass, out-rebounding Hartford 40 to 28.

Boston College’s Vin Baker Jr. had one assist in 10 minutes. Hartford honored Baker’s father and Hawks alum Vin Baker during a media timeout in the first half.

Boston College opens up its ACC slate on Dec. 9 when the Eagles welcome No. 1 Duke to Chestnut Hill’s Conte Forum. Hartford returns to the action on Dec. 7 with a home game against Quinnipiac.