Landale-led Saint Mary’s knock off Harvard

Jock Landale had 26 points and seven rebounds and No. 21 Saint Mary’s remained unbeaten by cruising past Harvard 89-71 on Thursday in a first-round game of the Wooden Legacy at Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif.

The Gaels (5-0) used runs of 9-0 and 11-0 early in the first half en route to a 26-point halftime advantage.

Cullen Neal added 15 points and Jordan Ford had 12 points and nine rebounds for Saint Mary‘s.

Bryce Aiken finished with 22 points to lead Ivy League favorite Harvard (2-3). Chris Lewis chipped in with 18 points.

Saint Mary‘s, picked to win the West Coast Conference, took a 46-20 halftime lead and led by 28 before the Crimson climbed back into the game behind Aiken, who scored 20 second-half points.

The Crimson cut the deficit to 11 with under three minutes left, but Saint Mary’s Emmett Naar scored four straight to clinch the game for the Gaels.

Naar just missed a triple-double with 11 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The Gaels used the 11-0 burst to take a 23-7 lead with Kyle Clark and Neal doing most of the damage.

Saint Mary’s pushed the lead to 20 when Landale got to the middle of the lane and his up-and-under layup gave the Gaels a 33-13 lead.

Clark’s putback on the next possession gave Saint Mary’s a 35-13 advantage.

The Gaels will play either Washington State or Saint Joseph’s in the next round on Saturday.