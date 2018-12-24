Hawaii needs OT to top Colorado in ugly affair

Jack Purchase drilled a 3-pointer with 53.5 seconds left in overtime Sunday to put Colorado away and lead Hawaii to a 70-62 win in a consolation-round matchup of the Diamond Head Classic at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

It was the fourth 3-ball for Purchase, whose 14 points made him one of four players in double figures for the Rainbow Warriors (7-5). Eddie Stansberry scored a team-high 18 points for Hawaii, including two free throws with 30.1 seconds remaining for a seven-point lead.

Zigmars Raimo added 14 points and 17 rebounds for Hawaii, while Brocke Stepteau came off the bench to net 13 points.

McKinley Wright pumped in a game-high 20 points for the Buffs (8-3) and Lucas Siewert added 19 — 17 of them coming after halftime. Wright converted a short jumper with 16.9 seconds left in regulation as he was being fouled, tying the score at 56, but missed the free throw that could have given Colorado the edge.

The Rainbow Warriors will play for fifth place Tuesday against the Rhode Island-Charlotte winner, while the Buffs will meet the loser on Tuesday for seventh place.

The first half set the tone for both teams. It was an unappetizing mix of turnovers and missed shots, with neither team managing to hold more than a six-point lead. At the first TV timeout, Hawaii held a 3-2 lead more than four minutes in.

The Rainbow Warriors were able to create a bit of separation midway through the half, establishing a 12-6 advantage at the 12:45 mark when Drew Buggs canned a short jumper in the lane. But Colorado went on a 14-4 run in less than eight minutes, grabbing a 20-16 edge as D’shawn Schwartz converted a jumper in the paint.

However, the Buffs managed just four points over the final 4:54 of the half. Buggs’ free throw with 31 seconds left enabled Hawaii to take a 24-24 tie into the locker room. The teams combined for 16 made field goals and 16 turnovers.

—Field Level Media