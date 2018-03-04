No. 25 Houston tops UConn to complete undefeated season at home

Rob Gray led all scorers with 30 points to help No. 25 Houston complete its perfect season at home with a 81-71 win against Connecticut in the regular-season finale for both teams Sunday afternoon in Houston.

Houston (24-6, 14-4 American Athletic Conference) went 15-0 at Texas Southern University’s Health and Physical Education Arena, where the Cougars played their home games during the 2017-18 season as Hofheinz Pavilion underwent renovations.

The Cougars, who have won three straight games and 10 of 12, entered the day as one of only seven Division I teams nationally with an undefeated record at home this season. Houston will be a No. 3 seed in the upcoming AAC tournament.

Jalen Adams scored 22 points and Terry Larrier added 19 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (14-17, 7-11). The Huskies went 0-8 against AP Top 25 ranked opponents this season and ended the year 4-10 after three straight wins in early January.

Gray made 10 of 15 shots as the Cougars shot 45.3 percent (24 of 53) from the field. Corey Davis Jr. added 17 points and Devin Davis had 12 points and eight boards for Houston.

UConn led 38-37 at halftime.

A pair of Christian Vital free throws with 9:58 remaining stretched the Huskies’ lead to 55-50.

Houston regrouped to tie it at 59 after Gray’s free throw with 7:07 to play. A Larrier layup had UConn within 70-68 with 3:40 left, but the Cougars ended the game on an 11-3 run.

The Huskies were down 13 with just under 13 minutes to play in the opening period, but they outscored the Cougars 29-15 over the last 12:46 to take their first lead heading into the break after Adams’ 3-pointer with 31 seconds on the clock.

UConn won its most recent meeting with Houston, a 74-65 decision in last year’s regular-season finale.

The AAC tournament takes place March 8-11 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

