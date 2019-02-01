Jarreau sparks No. 13 Houston past feisty Temple

DeJon Jarreau came off the bench to score 14 points and spark the No. 13 Houston Cougars to a physical 73-66 victory over Temple, avenging their only loss of the season.

Jan 31, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Temple Owls forward J.P. Moorman II (4) dribbles the ball as Houston Cougars forward Cedrick Alley Jr. (23) defends during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Cougars won despite getting just three points from leading scorer Armoni Brooks, who was saddled with foul trouble the entire game and played just 14 minutes. Brooks hit the first field goal of the game, a 3-pointer, and never scored again. He finished 1-for-3 from the floor.

Corey Davis Jr. led the Cougars with 24 points, going 12-for-13 from the free-throw line, including 8-for-8 in the final 2:04 to seal the win.

The Cougars improved to 21-1 overall and 8-1 in the American Athletic Conference. They also extended their home winning streak to 31, the longest active streak in the country.

Temple dropped to 15-6, and 5-3 in the conference. Quinton Rose led Temple with 26 points.

Jarreau’s coast-to-coast layup with 8:29 to go gave Houston its biggest lead (nine) before his layup with 4:56 left increased the Cougars’ biggest lead at 10, 63-53.

Houston took a 35-29 lead into halftime, starting the game on a 7-0 run and ending the half on an 8-2 run.

However, Temple forced the Cougars into six turnovers - including five steals - to stay within reach at the break.

The Owls missed their first six shots from the floor to start the game and made just two of their first 14.

But Brooks picked up his second foul at the 14:30 mark.

Further, Fabian White picked up two fouls, and Nate Hinton took an elbow to the nose, sitting out a big stretch of the half to stem the bleeding.

Davis led the Cougars with nine points at the half.

Shizz Alston, Rose and Alani Moore II each led Temple with six points. The Owls shot just 30.6 percent from the floor.

Temple continues its road trip with a game at Tulane on Saturday, the first meeting between the Owls and the Green Wave this season. The Cougars are off for a week before their next game at UCF on Feb. 7.

