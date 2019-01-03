Davis, No. 19 Houston top Tulsa after sluggish start

Corey Davis Jr. scored game-high 21 points on six 3-pointers and the 19th-ranked Houston Cougars remained unbeaten with a 74-56 victory over the visiting Tulsa Golden Hurricane in the American Athletic Conference opener for both programs on Wednesday at the Fertitta Center.

In extending the nation’s longest home court winning streak to 27 consecutive games, the Cougars shot only 35.7 percent but outpaced Tulsa from behind the arc, finishing 10 for 30 on 3s. The Golden Hurricane, conversely, went 5-for-18 from long range and, combined with the Cougars’ dominance on the boards, struggled to keep pace once Houston established a double-digit lead.

The Cougars posted a 49-35 rebounding advantage. Armoni Brooks, the Cougars’ second-leading scorer on the season, missed 9 of 12 shots but grabbed 10 rebounds. Brison Gresham and Nate Hinton corralled eight rebounds apiece, with Hinton also chipping in 13 points and two steals. Galen Robinson added 10 points.

DaQuan Jeffries tallied 10 points but shot 2-for-11, marking the first time in nine games that the Golden Hurricane lost with Jeffries scoring in double figures. Martins Igbanu paired 18 points with eight rebounds for Tulsa, which had a five-game winning streak snapped.

The Cougars started slowly, missing their first 10 shots from the floor and going scoreless until Robinson sank two free throws at the 14:40 mark of the first half.

But Tulsa failed to capitalize on the Cougars’ shooting woes, and when sophomore guard DeJon Jarreau converted a short floater in the lane, Houston led 9-8 with 13:03 remaining in the half.

The Cougars collectively found their shooting stroke, reeling off a 16-4 run to the lead. Davis was instrumental, with three first-half 3-pointers en route to 12 points entering the break. Houston shot 11-of-24 following its frigid start and capitalized on its prowess on the glass, pushing to a 36-25 lead at intermission courtesy of a plus-13 rebounding advantage.

The Golden Hurricane shot just 8-for-25 from the field in the first half with seven turnovers.

