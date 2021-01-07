No. 11 Houston uses 16-0 run to defeat Wichita State

EditorsNote: Fixes Sasser point total

Quentin Grimes scored 22 points Wednesday night, including seven in a game-changing 16-0 run, as No. 11 Houston overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to stop visiting Wichita State 70-63 in their American Athletic Conference matchup.

Three other players reached double figures for the Cougars (9-1, 4-1 AAC). Justin Gorham contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double, while DeJon Jarreau stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, 10 boards and five assists. Marcus Sasser added 12 points.

Tyson Etienne paced the Shockers (6-3, 2-1) with a game-high 25 points, but he made just 7 of 20 shots. Dexter Dennis scored 18 before fouling out, but the duo didn’t get enough help. Wichita State finished the night at just 33.9 percent from the field, including 8 of 26 on 3-pointers.

Still, the Shockers led 35-25 when Dennis canned two foul shots with 18:44 remaining in the game. Then Gorham started the big spurt with a 3-pointer and a jumper, followed by a trey and a putback from Grimes.

Jarreau converted a short jumper and hit a layup off a turnover, and Grimes’ two foul shots capped the run with 12:55 left. Wichita State went scoreless for more than seven minutes.

After Wichita State started the game with a 3-pointer and a layup to lead 5-0, Houston responded with a 14-2 run, establishing a seven-point lead at the 13:37 mark on a 3-pointer by Gorham.

Then the Shockers clamped down and didn’t allow a point for more than four minutes, taking a 15-14 edge when Etienne canned two free throws with 10:04 left in the half. The teams spent most of the half’s remainder swapping defensive stops.

With the score tied at 20 after Grimes sank a pullup jumper with 4:31 remaining, Wichita State made the half’s final run.

Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler capped it by grabbing an Etienne miss and converting it for a stickback as time expired, enabling the Shockers to take a 31-25 lead to intermission.

--Field Level Media