Blake, Idaho blow out Washington State

Senior forward Brayon Blake produced game highs with 26 points and eight rebounds, and Idaho throttled Washington State 91-64 on Wednesday at Moscow, Idaho, in the 113-year-old annual rivalry game known as the Battle of the Palouse.

The contest at Kibbie Dome was the 273rd meeting between the two universities that are less than 8 miles across the border from each other. The Cougars lead the series 163-110.

The Vandals (6-2) took a 19-point lead into halftime as they hit 9 of 14 3-point shots, including 4 of 4 by Blake and 3 of 3 from senior guard Perrion Callandret.

Idaho senior guard Victor Sanders contributed 19 points, and Callandret finished with 16 points, five assists and five rebounds.

The Vandals shot a blistering 56 percent from 3-point range, 14 of 25.

Behind 49-30 at the halftime, the Cougars (6-2) were never able to recover.

Suffocating defense and strong rebounding effort allowed the Vandals to extend their lead in the second half.

Junior forward Robert Franks led Washington State with 16 points and six rebounds. Malachi Flynn contributed nine points and three assists for the Cougars, who played their first true road game, though they played three times in Fullerton, Calif., in the Wooden Legacy event.

Idaho outshot Washington State from the floor, 48.6 percent to 41 percent, and the Vandals wound up with a 43-31 rebounding advantage.

Next up, the Vandals travel to the Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday. The same night, the Cougars will visit UTEP.