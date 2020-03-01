Dosumnu helps Illinois edge Indiana

Sophomore guard Ayo Dosumnu scored 17 points to lift Illinois to a 67-66 win over Indiana on Sunday afternoon in Champaign, Ill.

Mar 1, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) dunks against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Trailing 65-63, Indiana had a chance to tie after freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis was fouled with 13.6 remaining in the second half. Jackson-Davis, however, missed both free throws.

Indiana came up with the loose ball in a tip off the rebound following the second miss, but point guard Rob Phinisee had the ball stripped from him by guard Andres Feliz, who called timeout with 6.4 seconds left.

Dosumnu was fouled and made two free throws to put Illinois up 67-63. Phinisee made a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Indiana.

Feliz added 15 points and freshman center Kofi Cockburn had 15 points and six blocked shots for the Illini (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten).

Al Durham led four Indiana players in double figures with 13 points. Jackson-Davis added 12 points and 12 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

Trailing 53-51, Illinois went on a 9-0 run to seize a 60-52 lead with 5:27 left. The Illini went inside to Cockburn late during the run, and the 7-foot center delivered by scoring six of the nine points on an inside basket and two free throws.

Neither team built an advantage of more than six points during the first half that included six ties and three lead changes. Illinois led 10-4 early, but back to back 3-pointers from Green allowed the Hoosiers to take a 14-12 lead.

The Hoosiers responded with a 7-0 run, going up 23-20 on an acrobatic layup in the lane by Phinisee.

Jackson-Davis had 10 points and five rebounds in the first half and put Indiana up 32-29 with an inside layup. But Illinois rallied, and a Dosumnu driving layup with 4.6 seconds left tied the score at 36 at halftime.

Indiana outrebounded Illinois 20-12 in the first half, but the Hoosiers couldn’t take advantage of the disparity, scoring just four second chance points off six offensive rebounds.

