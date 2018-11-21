Horton-Tucker leads Iowa State past Illinois at Maui

Talen Horton-Tucker poured 26 points to go with 14 rebounds, and Michael Jacobson scored 23 points as Iowa State used a huge second half to throttle Illinois 84-68 in a consolation-bracket game of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday at Lahaina Civic Center in Hawaii.

The Cyclones turned in a strong second half and took advantage of a game-long advantage in free throws, finishing with a 24-10 edge in made foul shots.

Jacobson came close to a double-double with eight rebounds. Marial Shayok added 17 points and seven boards, and Nick Weiler-Babb had 10 points for Iowa State.

The Cyclones trailed 39-34 at halftime and dipped into a seven-point hole early in the second half.

But Iowa State went on several scoring runs after intermission and created a 56-46 lead with slightly less than 12 minutes to play.

A 9-0 run helped stretch the advantage to 67-50.

Instead of forging a comeback as it did a night earlier before losing, the Illini’s hole grew deeper as the Cyclones outscored them 50-29 over the final 20 minutes.

Iowa State (4-1) will take on San Diego State in Wednesday’s fifth-place game. Illinois (1-3) meets Xavier in the seventh-place game.

Trent Frazier scored 15 points, while Ayo Dosunmu had 13 points and Aaron Jordan provided 11 points for the Illini.

The Illini, which had a spirited comeback a night earlier before an 84-78 loss to No. 3 Gonzaga, had trouble getting on track with four turnovers and only one basket across the first four minutes against Iowa State.

The first six shots for Illinois were from 3-point range, with Dosunmu making two of those.

The Illini ended up 12-for-33 on 3-point attempts.

The Illinois defense has rated high in forcing turnovers through the first couple of weeks of the season, but Iowa State was charged with only 11 turnovers.

—Field Level Media