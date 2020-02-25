Balanced scoring helps Illinois down Nebraska

Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points, Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Illinois pulled away for a 71-59 win over visiting Nebraska in a Big Ten Conference showdown Monday night in Champaign, Ill.

Feb 24, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) celebrates with guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) after making a 65 foot buzzer beater shot at the end of the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Alan Griffin added 13 points off the bench, while Trent Frazier and Andres Feliz finished with 11 apiece. Illinois (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) won its second straight game and improved to 13-3 on its home court this season.

Haanif Cheatham scored 14 points to lead the Cornhuskers, while Dachon Burke Jr. finished with 13. Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Yvan Ouedraogo scored 11 points apiece for Nebraska (7-20, 2-14), which added to a school record with its 12th straight loss.

An 8-2 run early in the second half allowed Nebraska to pull even at 46-46 with 15:12 remaining. Jervay Green made a layup tie the score, capping a run to erase a six-point deficit.

A television timeout allowed the Fighting Illini to regroup from a Nebraska surge midway through the second half. After the timeout, Illinois went on an 11-1 run to pull in front 57-47 with 11:09 to go. Frazier capped the outburst with a 3-pointer off a feed from Kipper Nichols.

The Cornhuskers never threatened after that point, falling behind by as many as 14 points twice in the final five minutes.

Illinois led 37-31 at the half behind a game-high 12 points by Dosunmu.

Frazier heaved a 3-pointer from three-quarters court for Illinois as time expired at the end of the first half. Frazier grabbed a defensive rebound off a missed layup, turned and took one dribble before launching his shot from about 75 feet.

Illinois opened the game on a 9-2 run, which was punctuated by a 3-pointer by Feliz.

The Cornhuskers fell behind 28-18 before putting together a 9-0 run to slice the deficit to one with 2:49 to go in the first half. Burke started the run with a three-point play followed by a layup, and Cheatham provided the next four points.

Nebraska guard Cam Mack did not play because of illness. The sophomore from Austin, Texas, is averaging 12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 26 games this season.

—Field Level Media