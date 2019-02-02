Nichols finds shot as Illinois trips Nebraska

After failing to score in the past five games, Illinois’ Kipper Nichols recorded 18 points and the Fighting Illini hung on to defeat the visiting Nebraska Cornhuskers 71-64 on Saturday in Champaign, Ill.

Feb 2, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Aaron Jordan (23) shoots while defended by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Nana Akenten (25) at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Granse-USA TODAY Sports

Before Saturday’s game, Nichols last scored in a loss to Michigan on Jan. 10. Against the Cornhuskers, he went 7-for-8 from the field, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc, and recorded six rebounds and two assists.

Trent Frazier, Illinois’ leading scorer at 14.8 points per game, didn’t score until 5:09 left in the first half, but finished with 11 points.

Illinois (7-15, 3-8 Big Ten) won for only the second time in five games while Nebraska (13-9, 3-8) lost for the fifth straight game.

James Palmer Jr. led the Cornhuskers with 22 points. But for the second straight game, the second-leading scorer in the Big Ten (19.1) struggled from the field, making only 6 of 20 attempts.

Nebraska was playing its second straight game since losing forward Isaac Copeland to a season-ending knee energy. Tanner Borchardt started in place of Copeland and finished with 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Glynn Watson Jr., the Cornhuskers’ assist leader and third-leading scorer, finished with six points but did not record an assist before fouling out.

Illinois jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Borchardt finally got the Huskers on the board with a tip-in off a missed Palmer shot.

Nebraska went on an 18-6 run to take a five-point lead, but the Fighting Illini tied the score at 18-all on a Nichols jumper, then took the lead for good on another Nichols jumper, this time from beyond the arc.

Illinois grabbed a 38-29 lead at the half and opened up a 51-37 lead on an Ayo Dosunmu corner 3-pointer as the shot clock expired.

Watson finally connected, hitting back-to-back baskets, and Nebraska trailed just 54-47 with 10:11 left. But Illinois answered with six straight points to end any serious threat.

—Field Level Media