Reuvers' career game leads Wisconsin past Illinois

Sophomore forward Nate Reuvers set career highs with 22 points and 10 rebounds Wednesday night as Wisconsin posted a 72-60 win over Illinois in Champaign, Ill.

The Badgers (13-6, 5-3 Big 10) were coming off a Saturday upset win over then-No. 2 Michigan, but they earned just their third victory in the past seven games. The Fighting Illini (5-14, 1-7) fell for the seventh time in eight games.

D’Mitrik Trice added 16 points while Khalil Iverson scored 12 points and grabbed seven boards for the Badgers. Brad Davison chipped in 10 points as Wisconsin won despite a modest contribution from its best player, senior center Ethan Happ.

In foul trouble for most of the second half, Happ managed nine points, nine rebounds and six assists, his 42-game streak of scoring in double figures coming to an end.

Freshman center Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 20 points and hauled in eight rebounds to lead the Illini, while Aaron Jordan netted 10 points. Sophomore guard Trent Frazier, Illinois’ leading scorer at 14.6 points per game, hit just 3 of 10 shots from the field and finished with nine points.

The Illini made just 22 of 62 field-goal tries (35.5 percent), 4 of 20 3-point attempts and 12 of 22 at free throws. The difficulties at the foul line were particularly telling because they were in the bonus less than five minutes into the second half and the double bonus at the second TV timeout of the half.

The teams played an airtight first half, neither side holding more than a five-point lead at any point. Jordan’s 3-pointer gave Illinois a 10-8 edge just under five minutes into the game, but Wisconsin regained the lead and held it for most of the half’s remainder.

After Reuvers canned a 3-pointer off a Happ feed for a 27-22 advantage with 7:29 left in the half, the Illini ripped off eight consecutive points, holding the Badgers scoreless for nearly six minutes. A hook shot by Bezhanishvili gave them a 30-27 lead.

Wisconsin tehn scored the last five points of the half, getting two free throws from Trice after time expired to take a 32-30 lead to the locker room.

—Field Level Media