Illinois slams Longwood 92-45

After losing four games in 12 days to power-conference teams, Illinois took out its frustrations during a 92-45 non-conference victory over Longwood on Wednesday night at State Farm Center.

Despite playing without leading scorer Leron Black (hyperextended elbow) and double-figure-scoring sixth man Kipper Nichols (foot), Illinois threatened to score 100 points for the second time this season.

Making his first start of the year, junior guard Aaron Jordan paced Illinois (8-4) with a career-high 22 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes. Freshman guard Trent Frazier added a career-high 20 points off the bench while junior center Michael Finke contributed 19 points in 21 minutes as the Illini trailed off late to finish at 46.6 percent from the field.

Sophomore forward JaShaun Smith led Longwood (3-7) with 10 points, but the Lancers found themselves short-handed as they lost leading scorer Isaiah Walton (18.9 points per game) to injury in the first half and two teammates fouled out midway through the second.

Longwood sneaked out to a 12-10 lead on senior guard B.K. Ashe’s 3-pointer at the 12:27 mark, but Illinois responded with consecutive 3-pointers by Finke, Frazier and Jordan to remove any delusions of grandeur for the visitors. That trio finished 10 of 21 from 3-point range while the other Illini shot 1 of 13 on 3s.

Illinois pushed its lead to 50-24 by the break as Finke notched 14 points while Frazier and Jordan scored 10 apiece. Smith opened the second half with a 3-point play for Longwood, but Illinois quickly resumed transforming turnovers into transition baskets. The Lancers committed 24 turnovers that the Illini converted into 34 points.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood started inserting walk-ons into the game with more than 10 minutes to go. Freshman forward Matic Vesel, a late scholarship addition, scored his first collegiate basket during the second half.