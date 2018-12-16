Phinisee's buzzer-beater lifts No. 25 Indiana over Butler

EditorsNote: corrects Butler record

Rob Phinisee drained a 3-pointer as time expired to cap No. 25 Indiana’s 71-68 comeback win over Butler in Indianapolis on Saturday, the second game of the Crossroads Classic featuring all Indiana schools.

The Hoosiers, who turned the ball over 15 times, trailed most of the game but stayed close thanks to 35 points by Juwan Morgan and by shooting 51.9 percent from the floor.

Indiana (9-2) won its fourth straight, while Butler (7-3) had a two-game winning streak snapped.

After the Bulldogs’ Kamar Baldwin tied the game at 68 with a high-banking short jumper with 23 seconds to play, the Hoosiers played for the final shot and appeared to be trying to get the ball to Romeo Langford, who leads the team at 18.2 points per game.

But Langford slipped, and Baldwin was barely able to get the shot off in time.

Morgan’s outburst was more than double his season average of 15.5 points per game. Langford, who struggled early, finished with 13 points.

Sean McDermott went 6 for 10 from 3-point range and 7 for 13 overall in scoring 20 points to lead Butler. Baldwin added 16 points.

A McDermott 3-pointer pushed Butler’s lead to 64-60 with 4:19 to play, but four free throws from Morgan eventually pulled Indiana into a tie at 64 with 3:05 to play.

The teams traded baskets late until Phinisee’s game-winner.

Butler shot 43.1 percent for the game.

Aaron Thompson, who was averaging just under six points per game, scored seven points as Butler led 15-6 about 8 1/2 minutes into the game. Paul Jorgensen added five points in that span.

Jorgensen, who entered the game with a team-leading 17.2 points per game, didn’t score in the second half.

The Hoosiers struggled offensively and spent the first half trying to catch up, and they slowly closed the gap.

Morgan finished the half with 18 points as Indiana cut the deficit to 38-34 at intermission. Langford had seven before the break.

Indiana had nine turnovers in the half to five for Butler, but the Hoosiers shot 51.9 percent from the floor to stay in the game.

Baldwin led Butler with nine points in the first half, Thompson added seven and McDermott chipped in with six.

—Field Level Media