Green helps No. 22 Indiana rout Central Arkansas

Junior Devonte Green scored 19 points, pulled down nine rebounds and delivered six assists in No. 22 Indiana’s 86-53 romp over Central Arkansas Wednesday night in Bloomington, Ind.

Romeo Langford, a freshman, had his second career double-double with 18 points and a team-high 11 rebounds for the Hoosiers (10-2). Langford also dished five assists.

Green hit 6 of 10 3-pointers. The Hoosiers were 9 of 24 (37.5 percent) from 3-point range, while shooting 56.3 percent overall. Also cracking double figures for Indiana were Juwan Morgan and Justin Smith with 10 points each. Morgan hit 5 of 6 shots and had five rebounds, while Smith hit all five of his shots. Ten different Indiana players scored.

Sophomore center Hayden Koval was high for the Bears (4-7) with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Eddy Kayouloud had eight points and eight rebounds for Central Arkansas.

The Bears shot 31.3 percent for the game. IU held a 43-34 rebounding edge.

Indiana used a crushing 22-0 spurt to expand its lead to 74-40 with 8:13 remaining in the second half.

Green sank a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Hoosiers a 43-27 lead.

Trailing by five points, the Hoosiers had used a 19-0 run to take a 33-19 lead. Central Arkansas went more than nine minutes without scoring.

The Hoosiers sank 18 of 33 shots for 54.5 percent in the first half, while the Bears made just 10 of 31 shots for 32.3 percent.

Indiana freshman point guard Rob Phinisee went to locker room early in first half after he appeared to get an inadvertent knee to the head. He played seven minutes and did not return.

The Hoosiers, who play host to Jacksonville on Saturday, had won the previous four games by three points or less.

