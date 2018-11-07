Feshman Langford leads Hoosiers' rout of Chicago State

Indiana prized freshman Romeo Langford scored 19 points in his college debut and Devonte Green added 13 points to lead the Hoosiers to a 104-55 win on Tuesday over visiting Chicago State in the season opener for both teams.

Langford, the Indiana native who along with teammate Juwan Morgan was named to the Naismith Trophy watch list on Monday, connected for his first college basket at the 9:41 mark to give the Hoosiers a 25-16 lead.

He scored the Hoosiers’ next 11 points as they control against the Cougars, who were outmanned in all aspects of the game. Langford scored 17 first-half points, with his only blemish coming from the free-throw line where he went 3-for-9 in the first 20 minutes.

Green, Indiana’s junior point guard, had been sidelined with a thigh bruise. His status was in limbo and he wasn’t cleared to play until Monday.

Evan Fitzner scored 14 points and was nearly perfect in the first half, going 4-for-5 from the field, with his only miss coming from beyond the arc in the final minute of the half.

Morgan had a quiet night, scoring nine points and grabbing eight rebounds.

In Lance Irvin’s first game as head coach, Chicago State fared a little better than it did last year when the Cougars played Northwestern, another Big Ten team in December, and trailed 55-8 at halftime.

Chicago State returned only six players from a squad that went 3-29 last season, and only three of those players saw any significant time.

Anthony Harris led the Cougars with 14 points. Delshon Strickland and Travon Bell each added 11 points for Chicago State.

After controlling the first half and taking a 53-32 lead into halftime, the Indiana defense stepped up the pressure and went on a 17-4 run to open up a 70-36 lead with 13 minutes to play.

The Hoosiers held the Cougars to 31.7 percent from the field (19-for-60) while creating 20 turnovers, which Indiana turned into 25 points.

The Hoosiers shot 56.5 percent from the field, making 39 of 69 of their attempts.

