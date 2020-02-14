Green, Indiana overcome Garza, No. 21 Iowa

Feb 13, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Aljami Durham (1) drives to the basket against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bakari Evelyn (4) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Devonte Green led four scorers in double figures with 27 points, helping Indiana strengthen its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 89-77 win over No. 21 Iowa on Thursday in Bloomington, Ind.

Trayce Jackson-Davis added 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Hoosiers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing streak. Rob Phinisee had 12 points and five assists, and sophomore Race Thompson had a career-high-tying 10 points and career-high four steals. Indiana stretched its lead to as many as 20 points in the second half, outrebounding Iowa 39-28 and scoring 25 points off turnovers.

Luka Garza led Iowa (17-8, 8-6) with 38 points and eight rebounds, while Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and six boards. The Hawkeyes, who dropped to 3-5 on the road this season, shot 50 percent from the field but just 28.6 percent (4 of 14) from 3-point range.

With his older brother, Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green, in the stands, Devonte Green made his first four 3-point attempts, helping Indiana jump to an early 25-16 lead. The last two buckets started a 12-0 Hoosiers run to extend their lead to 31-16, with Green adding three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt.

Green gave Indiana its biggest lead of the half, 44-27, on a 3-pointer in transition with 4:25 left in the half. Iowa answered with a 7-0 run, cutting Indiana’s lead to 44-34 on a Garza bucket. But Indiana scored the final five points on a fastbreak layup by Justin Smith and a 3-pointer from Aljami Durham, putting the Hoosiers up 49-34 at halftime.

Indiana shot 47.1 percent from the field in the first half, and 58.3 percent (7 of 12) from 3-point range.

Iowa freshman guard CJ Fredrick left the game in the first half after suffering an apparent leg injury.

