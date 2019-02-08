No. 20 Hawkeyes hold off Hoosiers

EditorsNote: Corrects Iowa first-half run to take 31-20 lead; minor edits throughout

Feb 7, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Devonte Green (11) defends in the first half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Junior guard Jordan Bohannon scored 25 points and junior forward Tyler Cook added 21 as No. 20 Iowa celebrated its return to the national rankings with a 77-72 victory over Indiana on Thursday in Bloomington, Ind.

Freshman guard Joe Wieskamp scored 13 points as the Hawkeyes (18-5, 7-5 Big Ten) earned a third win in their past four road games.

Freshman guard Romeo Langford scored 22 points and senior forward Juwan Morgan added 17 as the Hoosiers (13-10, 4-8) lost for the eighth time in their past nine games.

Cook rebounded from a seven-point effort during last week’s signature victory over previously once-beaten Michigan. He was just 2 of 9 from the field against the Wolverines before going 9 of 17 against the Hoosiers.

Indiana was also coming off a signature victory at Michigan State on Saturday, but that triumph merely ended a seven-game losing streak, the longest in eight seasons for the Hoosiers. Morgan returned after leaving early in the Michigan State victory with a shoulder injury.

After the game was close through the first eight minutes, Iowa went on a 15-2 run to take a 31-20 lead with 6:27 remaining in the opening half and led 46-36 at the break. Cook had 13 points in the first half while Iowa scored 16 points off eight Indiana turnovers.

The Hoosiers stayed within striking distance in the second half, cutting the deficit to 64-61 with 3:47 remaining with possession of the ball. But Langford missed a 3-point attempt that would have tied game, and Cook answered with a turnaround jumper at the shot-clock buzzer to put the Hawkeyes up 66-61 with 2:23 remaining.

Bohannon gave Iowa a 72-65 lead with 43 seconds remaining on a 25-foot 3-pointer while moving to his right. Bohannon, an 87-percent free-throw shooter, made four key foul shots down the stretch.

After shooting just 36.5 percent from the field over its previous five games, Indiana shot 49.1 percent (26 of 53) against the Hawkeyes. Sophomore guard Al Durham scored 12 points for the Hoosiers.

Cook reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time. Bohannon’s 25 points matched a season high.

—Field Level Media