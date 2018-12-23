Rare triple-double powers No. 22 Indiana past Jacksonville

EditorsNote: Tweaks lede, 5th, 8th grafs; tweaks in headline

Senior forward Juwan Morgan had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the first triple-double at Indiana in 47 years as the No. 22 Hoosiers completed an undefeated December with a 94-64 nonconference victory over Jacksonville on Saturday at Bloomington, Ind.

The Hoosiers (11-2) earned their sixth consecutive victory, all since a loss at Duke on Nov. 27, and had their first undefeated month since November 2012. The Indiana run includes victories in its first two Big Ten Conference games.

Senior forward Jace Hogan scored 17 points for the Dolphins (7-7), who lost at Notre Dame on Thursday and are 7-3 after starting the season 0-4.

Playing without freshman guard Rob Phinisee, who is in concussion protocol after he was injured in the first half Wednesday against Central Arkansas, the Hoosiers had no problem distributing the ball without their assist leader as five players scored in double figures.

Sophomore guard Aljami Durham scored 18 points, freshman guard Romeo Langford had 15 and sophomore forward Justin Smith and junior guard Devonte Green added 13 points each. Morgan’s triple-double was just the second in the Hoosiers program’s history.

Jacksonville’s defense was no match for Indiana’s accuracy from the field. The Hoosiers ended up shooting 64.8 percent (35-of-54). Indiana entered third-best in the nation with a 51.9 percent field goal percentage.

The teams traded baskets early in the first half until Indiana took the lead for good on a free throw from Smith, followed by a 3-pointer from freshman forward Damezi Anderson. Indiana led 44-29 at halftime, shooting 17-of-29 (58.6 percent) from the field, then went on a 10-0 run to open the second half to widen the gap even further.

Jacksonville needed more than seven minutes before making its first field goal of the second half on a layup by Hogan, who had 20 points at Notre Dame on Thursday.

Sophomore guard JD Notae scored 15 points for the Dolphins while sophomore guard Jalyn Hinton had 10.

The victory will lead Indiana into a 12-day Christmas break, with the Hoosiers returning to Big Ten play Jan. 3 at home against Illinois.

Jacksonville will close out its nonconference schedule on Dec. 30 at home against Presbyterian.

—Field Level Media