Hot-shooting Indiana blasts No. 24 Marquette

Freshman Romeo Langford scored 22 points to lead Indiana University to a 96-73 rout of No. 24 Marquette on Wednesday night in Bloomington, Ind. The contest was part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, a series between Big Ten and Big East teams.

The Hoosiers made 35 of 55 shots for 63.6 percent. The Golden Eagles were 25 of 59 (42.4 percent) from the field. A big difference was 3-pointers as Marquette was 5-of-23 and Indiana sank 9-of-20.

Indiana’s Evan Fitzner, a graduate transfer from St. Mary’s, contributed 16 points, hitting all four 3-point attempts.

Senior Juwan Morgan added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Sophomore Aljami Durham chipped in with 13. Point guard Robert Phinisee, part of Indiana’s talented freshman class, scored 12 points and had eight assists.

Marquette’s Markus Howard, who averaged 26 points in the first two games, finished with 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting.

Junior Sam Hauser and his younger brother Joey, a freshman, shared scoring honors with Howard with 18 points apiece.

Langford scored 15 points in the first half as Indiana led 47-34 at halftime. The Hoosiers shot 65.4 percent in the first half compared to 42.4 percent for the Golden Eagles.

The Hoosiers opened the second half with a 14-5 run to push their lead to 61-39. From there, Marquette never threatened.

Fitzner scored 13 points in the first half despite being slowed by three fouls.

Indiana benefited from several key first-half spurts. After Marquette scored the opening basket, the Hoosiers went on an 8-0 run. After Marquette made it 8-4, Indiana followed with an 11-0 spurt to take a 19-4 lead.

The Hoosiers expanded the lead to 42-24 with a 13-2 run. The run was capped by a three-point play by Langford with 4:34 to go. The Golden Eagles answered with a 10-0 run to close the deficit to 42-34. IU scored the final five points of the half.

