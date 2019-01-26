No. 5 Michigan rolls past Indiana after 17-0 start

Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis had 20 points and seven rebounds as No. 5 Michigan scored the first 17 points and handed host Indiana its sixth straight loss, 69-46, on Friday.

Michigan needed a buzzer-beating basket to defeat Minnesota at home on Tuesday. It was in control from the start against the slumping Hoosiers.

Zavier Simpson contributed 12 points, six rebounds and five assists, Jon Teske scored 11 points and Charles Matthews added 10 points and a career-high-tying 11 rebounds for the Wolverines (19-1 overall, 8-1 Big Ten).

Juwan Morgan led Indiana (12-8, 3-6) with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Romeo Langford added nine points.

Michigan shot 43.1 percent from the field while holding Indiana to 27.6 percent shooting. The Hoosiers recorded just four assists on 16 made field goals and scored only four points off turnovers.

The Wolverines swept the season series. They won the first matchup 74-63 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Hoosiers shot 5-for-25 from the field in the opening half and trailed 33-18 at the break.

Indiana’s early nightmare began when Brazdeikis fired in a 3-pointer 31 seconds into the contest. Simpson made two layups, Brazdeikis scored inside, Jordan Poole and Matthews hit 3-pointers and Teske dunked before the Hoosiers finally scored.

Aljami Durham’s free throws at the 12:57 mark ended the drought but Indiana didn’t make its first field goal until Durham’s layup with 10:15 left in the half.

Michigan’s advantage fluctuated between 14 and 17 points the remainder of the half.

The Hoosiers opened the second half with an 11-5 spurt to cut the Wolverines’ lead to nine. Brazdeikis then answered a Rob Phinisee 3 with one of his own.

Matthews restored the 15-point advantage, 46-31, with a 3 from the top of the key. Isaiah Livers knocked down another 3 from the same spot a short time later to make it 53-34.

Brazdeikis moved the advantage over 20 at 62-41 on a fast-break layup with 5:21 remaining.

—Field Level Media