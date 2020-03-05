Indiana breaks mini-skid with win over Minnesota

Mar 4, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Joey Brunk (50) takes a shot against Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Isaiah Ihnen (35) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis led five scorers in double figures with 18 points to go with nine rebounds, lifting Indiana to a 72-67 win over Minnesota at Simon Sjkodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., on Wednesday.

The Hoosiers (19-11, 9-10 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes solid heading into their regular-season finale Saturday at home against No. 24 Wisconsin.

Center Joey Brunk added 12 points and eight rebounds for Indiana, while guards Al Durham and Rob Phinisee each had 11 points. Forward Justin Smith chipped in with 10 points as Indiana improved to 15-3 at home.

Forward Daniel Oturu led Minnesota (13-16, 7-12) with 24 points and 16 rebounds. Forward Gabe Kalscheur added 14 points for the Golden Gophers.

After an Oturu layup cut Indiana’s lead to 63-59 with 3:38 left, the Hoosiers went on an 8-1 run that included inside baskets from Durham and Brunk to go up 71-60 with 45 seconds left.

Indiana led by as many as 10 points in the first half, going up 25-15 on a driving layup by Devonte Green. But the Hoosiers could not sustain their early momentum, as Minnesota closed the half by making three of its final four 3-point attempts. A 3-pointer by guard Payton Willis cut IU’s lead to 29-26, then a 3-pointer by Isaiah Ihnen cut IU’s lead to 31-29 with 2:22 left in the first half.

After an Oturu putback cut IU’s lead to 32-31, Durham was whistled under the basket for a five-second violation, allowing Minnesota a chance for another possession before the end of the half. Minnesota made the Hoosiers pay as Ihnen’s second 3-pointer of the half with seven seconds left in the half put the Golden Gophers up 34-32 at halftime.

Minnesota scored nine points off seven Indiana turnovers in the first half.

—Field Level Media