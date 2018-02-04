No. 5 Michigan State holds on to top Indiana, 63-60

Matt McQuaid scored 12 points, including a crucial 3-pointer late, as No. 5 Michigan State held off Indiana University 63-60 in Big Ten action on Saturday night in Bloomington, Ind.

McQuaid hit 4 of 5 3-pointers as the Spartans hit 9 of 18 from 3-point range. Joshua Langford and Jaren Jackson Jr. each scored 10 for the Spartans (22-3, 10-2 Big Ten)

Juwan Morgan scored 23 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana (12-12, 5-7). Freddie McSwain Jr. delivered eight points and a team-high 16 rebounds for IU.

Indiana closed the gap to 53-48 on a Morgan dunk with 6:59 left. Langford answered with a 3-pointer.

The Hoosiers were still able to hang around, slicing the Spartans’ lead to 58-54 on Morgan’s layup with 4:10 remaining. Following a missed layup by Cassius Winston, Morgan closed it to 58-56 with two free throws with 3:10 left. Morgan then hit one of two free throws to cut it to 58-57.

With 1:38 left, McSwain missed a chance to give IU the lead by missing two free throws.

McQuaid sank a 3-pointer with 1:12 to go to push the Spartans’ advantage to 61-57. Morgan’s subsequent shot was blocked by Nick Ward.

Two free throws by Winston gave the Spartans a 63-57 edge. Devonte Green converted a three-point play with 3.7 seconds left. Winston was fouled and missed both free throws with 2.2 seconds to go. Green’s shot from beyond half-court just missed.

Michigan State had 13 blocked shots, including seven by Jackson.

The Spartans shot 48.9 percent while the Hoosiers shot 28.8 percent. The Spartans entering the game leading the nation in rebound margin, but the Hoosiers held a 53-29 advantage.

The Spartans shot 50 percent in the first half to take a 32-24 lead. In contrast, the Hoosiers shot a paltry 17.1 percent (6 of 35) in the opening half.

Indiana kept it close with a 28-16 rebounding edge, including 15-1 on offensive boards.

Despite missing two of their first 22 shots, the Hoosiers trailed just 20-11 with 7:57 to go in the first half.

After missing two games with a lower-leg injury, Collin Hartman returned for IU. Hartman had two points in 9 minutes.

