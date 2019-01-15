Nebraska posts wire-to-wire win over No. 25 Indiana

EditorsNote: Adds “the” in second graf, “high scorer” in sixth graf

Glynn Watson Jr. led four Nebraska players in double figures with 15 points as the Cornhuskers led the entire way in a 66-51 win over No. 25 Indiana on Monday night in Bloomington, Ind.

Watson hit 6 of 12 field-goal attempts. Also scoring in double figures for Nebraska (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) were Isaac Copeland Jr. with 14, James Palmer Jr. with 11 and Thomas Allen with 10. Isaiah Roby chipped in nine points for the Cornhuskers.

Palmer led Nebraska with nine rebounds and seven assists. The Cornhuskers held a 40-31 rebounding edge.

Nebraska shot 45 percent from the floor while holding Indiana to 36.5 percent shooting. It was a season low points total for the Hoosiers (12-5, 3-3).

The Cornhuskers made 8 of 24 3-pointers while the Hoosiers were 2 of 14 from long distance.

Romeo Langford was the high scorer for the Hoosiers with 18 points. Juwan Morgan contributed 17 points and a team-high eight rebounds for Indiana.

Down by nine at halftime, the Hoosiers opened the second half with a 10-4 run to close the gap to 35-32. The Cornhuskers followed with an 8-0 run, including two Watson 3-pointers to regain control.

Nebraska led by as many as 18 points in the first half before settling for a 31-22 halftime lead.

The Cornhuskers shot 39.4 percent in the first half compared to 29.6 percent for the Hoosiers.

The Cornhuskers scored the game’s first nine points, hitting their first four shots.

After Indiana scored five points, Nebraska answered with a 11-0 run to take a 20-5 advantage on three consecutive Copeland baskets. The Hoosiers missed eight shots during that stretch.

Indiana used a 11-0 spurt to close the deficit to 26-16. Nebraska missed all 12 shots during the spell.

Copeland hit a 3-pointer to end the Cornhuskers’ eight-plus-minute drought without a basket.

—Field Level Media