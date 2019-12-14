Jackson-Davis leads Indiana to 10-1 start in OT win

Dec 13, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Joey Brunk (50) takes a shot against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded his fifth career double with 25 points and 15 rebounds and sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee scored seven of his 16 points in overtime, lifting Indiana to a 96-90 overtime win over Nebraska at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana led 78-72 on a layup by Phinisee with 42 seconds left in regulation, but Nebraska rallied back, forcing overtime by tying the score at 80 on a 3-pointer from Dachon Burke with two seconds remaining.

Phinisee scored five of Indiana’s first six points in the extra session, including a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock to put the Hoosiers up 88-82. From there, Indiana (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) held on for its first conference win of the season.

Justin Smith added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoosiers and junior guard Al Durham had 14 points before fouling out at the end of regulation.

Burke led four Nebraska scorers in double figures with 25 points. Haaniif Cheathem added 21 points for the Cornhuskers (4-6, 0-1 Big Ten). Guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 17 points and guard Cam Mack scored 15 points with 10 assists.

Indiana jumped to a quick 11-2 lead after an alley-oop dunk from Durham to Smith. But Nebraska answered with an early 12-0 run, taking a 16-13 lead on a pair of Mack free throws.

The score remained tight for the rest of the half, with five ties and 10 lead changes. Indiana went up 38-36 on a Devonte Green 3-pointer with 2:27 left in the half. With Indiana up 40-36, Mack sank a 3-pointer for Nebraska with 32 seconds left in the first half to cut Indiana’s lead to 40-39 at halftime.

Mack scored 10 first-half points for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska played without starting guard Jervay Green, who was suspended indefinitely before the game for violation of team rules. With Green out, Nebraska was down to a rotation of eight scholarship players and walk-on guard Charlie Easley.

—Field Level Media