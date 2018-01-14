Indiana runs away from Northwestern in second half

Robert Johnson scored 15 of his game-high 17 points from long distance and Indiana won its third consecutive Big Ten game with a 66-46 home romp over Northwestern on Sunday.

Josh Newkirk tossed in 12 points for the Hoosiers (11-7 overall, 4-2 Big Ten), while Juwan Morgan and Justin Smith each added eight points.

Vic Law had nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Wildcats (11-8, 2-4), who have lost three of their last four games. Northwestern’s point total was a season low.

Isiah Brown also contributed nine points, while Aaron Falzon and Dererk Pardon added eight apiece for Northwestern. Scottie Lindsey, who entered the game with a 14.7 scoring average, made just 1 of 15 field-goal attempts and wound up with two points.

Up 28-24 early in the second half, Indiana suddenly blew the game open. The Hoosiers reeled off a 25-2 run to gain a 27-point lead.

Johnson and Morgan sparked the outburst. Johnson started it off with a 3-pointer and drained two more during that span. Morgan, held scoreless in the first half, erupted for eight points in less than four minutes. Newkirk finished it off with a 3-pointer to make it 53-26.

That assured Northwestern’s fifth road loss in six games.

Indiana shot 43.4 percent from the field (23-of-53) while holding the Wildcats to 26.8 percent shooting (15-of-56). The Hoosiers were on top most of the way, but didn’t blow it open until the second half.

The Hoosiers emerged from an ugly first half with a 24-19 advantage. Indiana shot 30 percent from the field but Northwestern was even worse, connecting on 24 percent of its attempts. No player scored more than six points and Lindsey was ice cold, as he misfired eight times.

The Wildcats reached the midway point of the first half with five fouls and three points. Northwestern missed 14 of its first 15 field-goal attempts and committed four turnovers until Bryant McIntosh made a 3-pointer.

Fortunately for the Wildcats, the Hoosiers had their share of offensive issues. The Hoosiers could only build a 10-point lead before Northwestern started to heat up.

