Audige carries Northwestern to win over Indiana

Chase Audige scored 17 points and made several big shots down the stretch, lifting Northwestern to a 74-67 win over Indiana on Wednesday night.

Audige scored Northwestern’s final 11 points, including a 3-pointer to put the Wildcats up 68-63 with 2:19 left. After an Armaan Franklin layin by Indiana cut Northwestern’s lead to 68-65, Audige answered with a jumper to put Northwestern back up 70-65 with 1:36 left.

Miller Kopp and Ryan Young added 13 points apiece for Northwestern (5-1, 2-0 Big Ten), while point guard Boo Buie had 11 points and four assists.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) with 22 points. Franklin followed with 16 points and Race Thompson added 11.

After two free throws from Thompson put Indiana up 54-50, Northwestern took control of the game with a 9-0 run. A Buie 3-pointer put Northwestern up 57-54, then Audige made a jumper to put Northwestern up 59-54 with 6:16 left.

Northwestern brought energy early, jumping to a 37-28 halftime lead. The Wildcats turned defense into offense, scoring nine points off seven Indiana first-half turnovers.

Up 19-15, Northwestern went on a 10-0 run, extending its lead to 29-15 on a jumper by Pete Nance. A layup from Buie gave Northwestern its biggest lead of the first half, 33-18.

The Hoosiers answered with a 10-2 burst, cutting Northwestern’s lead to 35-28 on a runner in the lane by Franklin with 1:55 left. But Anthony Gaines scored on a layup on a fast break with 52 seconds left, allowing the Wildcats to take a 37-28 lead into halftime.

Northwestern shot 55.6 percent from the field in the first half and outrebounded the Hoosiers 16-13, scoring six second-chance points.

Indiana started the second half on an 8-0 run, cutting Northwestern’s lead to 37-36 on a Jackson-Davis dunk in transition. Franklin gave Indiana its first lead of the second half, 50-47, on a 3-pointer with 11:51 left.

