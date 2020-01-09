Indiana hangs on to beat Northwestern

EditorsNote: Listed Durham’s full name & changed pt total to 16 in 2nd graf; Minor tweaks in 3rd graf; Changed ‘points’ to ‘half’ in final graf

Jan 8, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (4) shoots the ball over Northwestern Wildcats center Ryan Young (15) and forward Pete Nance (22) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points, lifting Indiana to a 66-62 win over Northwestern at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., on Wednesday.

Junior forward Justin Smith added 18 points for the Hoosiers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game losing streak. Junior guard Aljami Durham also reached double figures for IU with 16 points.

Pat Spencer led Northwestern (5-9, 0-4) with 15 points with Miller Kopp adding 12.

Indiana rallied back from a 10-point second-half deficit, tying the score at 50 on a pair of Durham free throws with 7:38 remaining. Northwestern regained a 59-54 lead on a Kopp 3-pointer and two free throws from forward A.J. Turner before the Hoosiers began their final comeback.

Smith tied the score at 59 on a three-point play with 2:19 left, then Jackson-Davis put Indiana ahead to stay 61-59 with two free throws with 1:57 remaining. Indiana sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee then found Jackson-Davis for a dunk on an alley-oop play, extending IU’s lead to 63-59 with 1:20 left.

Northwestern had a chance to tie the score and force overtime down 63-60, but forward Pete Nance missed a 3-point attempt with 10.5 seconds left and the Hoosiers were able to corral the rebound.

Indiana jumped to an early 10-point lead, going up 29-19 on a steal and breakaway dunk by Durham. But the Hoosiers went cold from the field, failing to score a field goal in the final 7:05 of the first half.

Northwestern took advantage, going on an 11-0 run. A 3-pointer from Turner cut Indiana’s lead to 29-26, then Turner scored on an inside layup to put Northwestern up 30-29 with 4:02 left in the first half.

The Hoosiers finished the first half with more turnovers (11) than made baskets (10). Spencer scored 10 of his points in the first half, including a pair of free throws with three seconds left to put Northwestern up 34-31 at the break. Northwestern scored 11 points off Indiana’s 11 first-half turnovers.

—Field Level Media