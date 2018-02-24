Jackson's late 3 leads No. 16 OSU past Indiana in 2OT

Junior guard C.J. Jackson drained a long 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left in the second overtime to give No. 16 Ohio State an 80-78 victory over Indiana on Friday in Big Ten play at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Junior forward Keita Bates-Diop had 24 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots as the Buckeyes (24-7, 15-3 Big Ten) moved within a half-game of first-place Michigan State. Senior guard Kam Williams added 15 points, Jackson scored 13 and freshman forward Kaleb Wesson and senior forward Jae‘Sean Tate had 12 points apiece.

Junior forward Juwan Morgan scored 18 points for the Hoosiers (16-14, 9-9). Senior guard Robert Johnson scored 17 points, and freshman forward Justin Smith added 16.

Morgan scored on a layup with 7.4 seconds left in the second overtime to give Indiana a one-point lead. Jackson then let it fly from about five feet behind the 3-point lane and drained the shot to give the Buckeyes the dramatic victory.

The Buckeyes shot 47.8 percent from the field and held a 41-35 rebounding advantage. Indiana shot 44.6 percent from the field.

Wesson scored back-to-back inside hoops to give the Buckeyes a 68-66 lead with 2:23 left in the first overtime. Indiana forced the second overtime on Johnson’s two free throws with 7.8 seconds remaining.

Ohio State scored the first six points of the second half to take a 39-33 lead and later led by seven after Tate’s layup with 16:05 to play. Indiana rallied to tie the score at 50 before the Buckeyes received a 3-pointer from Jackson and a layup by Wesson for a 55-50 edge with 8:33 remaining.

The Hoosiers bounced back, and senior guard Josh Newkirk converted a layup to give Indiana a 61-59 lead with 3:55 left in regulation.

Tate and Bates-Diop each scored baskets as Ohio State inched back ahead at 63-61 before Smith connected on two free throws with 2:18 left in regulation for the final points prior to overtime.

Bates-Diop had 13 points and seven rebounds in the first half, but the Buckeyes were knotted with the Hoosiers at 33 entering the break.

Williams scored back-to-back baskets to end a 7-0 run that gave Ohio State a 26-14 advantage with 5:55 left in the half. Indiana responded with the next eight points to trim its deficit to four and caught the Buckeyes at 31 inside the final minute.

