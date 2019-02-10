Wesson's late dunk gets Ohio State past Indiana

Andre Wesson’s scored the go-ahead points with 20 seconds remaining Sunday as Ohio State earned a 55-52 Big Ten Conference victory over Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Feb 10, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Juwan Morgan (13) battles for rebounding position against Ohio State Buckeyes forward Andre Wesson (24) during the first half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Wesson’s dunk made it 54-52 and Luther Muhammad added a free throw with 8.8 seconds remaining before Indiana’s Devonte Green missed a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining as the clock ran out.

The Buckeyes (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) have won three consecutive games and four of five after a five-game losing streak.

Andre Wesson led Ohio State with 15 points, while Kaleb Wesson and C.J. Jackson each had 10 for the Buckeyes.

Romeo Langford had 15 points, while Green had 10 off the bench for the Hoosiers (14-10, 5-7), who have lost nine of 10, including four consecutive at home.

Juwan Morgan, second on the Hoosiers at 15.9 points per game, missed his first five shots and didn’t score until 15:12 were remaining in the game. He finished with a season-low three points, the second time he has finished a game in single digits in his last three contests.

Ohio State led 42-38 when Andre Wesson made a layup to end a 4:20 drought for the Buckeyes and he followed with a 3-pointer to make it 47-38. Indiana then got three consecutive 3-pointers from Langford, Green and Langford again to tie it at 49 with 4:54 left.

Green’s 3-pointer with 1:46 to play gave the Hoosiers their first lead at 52-49 but Jackson tied with a 3-pointer of his own with 1:11 remaining.

Ohio State led 23-21 at halftime with Kaleb Wesson scoring six points. Ohio State shot 28 percent from the floor while Indiana hit 35 percent.

The Buckeyes used a 9-0 run to jump out to an early 11-2 lead by the 15:22 mark, hitting five consecutive shots. But Ohio State was plagued by turnovers throughout the first half, committing nine that resulted in 11 points for the Hoosiers.

Three of the miscues in a two-minute stretch allowed Indiana to pull to within 11-9. OSU led 21-14 with 3:58 left but the Hoosiers were able to climb to within two at the break when Al Durham scored a transition bucket for the final points of the first half with 24 seconds remaining.

—Field Level Media