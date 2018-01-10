Morgan, Hoosiers edge Nittany Lions

Juwan Morgan led Indiana with 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Hoosiers slipped past Penn State 74-70 on Monday night in Bloomington, Ind.

Morgan, a junior forward, sank 8 of 16 shots. Josh Newkirk added 16 points for the Hoosiers (10-7, 3-2 Big Ten). Devonte Green added 13 points, including four key free throws, and Collin Hartman and Robert Johnson each had 10 points for Indiana. Johnson made just 3 of 13 shots.

Tony Carr was the high scorer for the Nittany Lions (12-6, 2-3) with 28 points, hitting 9 of 20 shots and 9 of 10 free throws. Lamar Stevens added 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting, and Mike Watkins amassed 10 points and 12 rebounds for Penn State.

The contest was the only scheduled meeting between the two teams this season.

The Hoosiers used a 7-0 run to push the lead to 47-36 with 15:16 to go, their largest margin.

Penn State refused to go away. After Newkirk hit two free throws with 14 seconds remaining to put the Hoosiers up 70-64, Carr drilled a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to cut the deficit to 70-67.

Green was fouled and hit both free throws with 7.5 seconds left. Penn State’s Nazeer Bostick hit a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds to go to cut Indiana’s advantage to two points. Green added two more free throws with one second to go.

The Hoosiers shot 18-of-22 from the free throw line. Indiana hit 40.3 percent (25-of-62) of its field-goal attempts while Penn State shot 50 percent (26-of-52) from the floor and 12-of-18 at the line.

Indiana held a 36-31 rebounding edge.

Penn State announced before the game that junior guard Josh Reaves didn’t make the trip to Indiana to attend to academic concerns. Reaves, who leads the Big Ten in steals with 2.47 per game, is averaging 10.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Morgan scored 14 points in the first half to lead Indiana to a 35-31 halftime lead. The Hoosiers made just 12 of 34 shots (35.3 percent) while the Nittany Lions were 14-of-30 (46.7 percent) before the break.

Indiana committed just two turnovers in the first half while Penn State had seven turnovers. For the game, Penn State had 14 turnovers, while Indiana had just nine.

The Hoosiers were on top 21-13 with 11:13 to go in the first half. Penn State used an 8-0 run to take the lead at 24-23. Hartman hit a 3-pointer and was fouled, converting a four-point play to give Indiana a 27-24 lead. Stevens followed with a 3-pointer to tie it. Indiana posted an 8-4 edge the rest of the half.

--Field Level Media