Indiana gets by Penn State in OT

Rob Phinisee hit a jumper in the lane with 14.3 seconds left in overtime, lifting Indiana to an 87-85 overtime win over Penn State on Wednesday night.

After Phinisee’s jumper put Indiana up 87-85, Penn State had a final chance to force a second overtime. But Penn State guard Sam Sessoms was unable to get a shot to the rim in the closing seconds and a follow up Penn State shot also fell short.

Indiana (6-4, 1-2 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak. Trayce Jackson-Davis led five Indiana scorers in double figures with 21 points, including a free throw with 7.7 seconds left that tied the score at 80 to force overtime. Al Durham added 18 points for the Hoosiers, with Armaan Franklin scoring 16 points, Phinisee scoring 11 points and Trey Galloway finishing with 10 points and five assists.

Myreon Jones led four Penn State scorers in double figures with 20 points. Sessoms added 17 points for the Nittany Lions (3-4, 0-3), who were unable to pick up their first conference win despite shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 42.9 percent (12-28) from 3-point range.

Indiana shot 54.2 percent from the field in the first half, jumping to a 38-33 halftime lead. The Hoosiers led by as many as nine points in the first half, but Penn State stayed in the game thanks to 14 first-half points from Jones.

Indiana went up 29-20 on a five-point play, when Durham sank a 3-pointer and Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry was slapped with a technical foul for arguing that Jackson-Davis was out on the end line.

After Durham made both technical free throws, Penn State went on a 6-0 run, following a Sessoms 3-pointer with a Jones three-point play in transition off an Indiana turnover to cut the Indiana lead to 29-26. From there, both teams traded baskets for the remainder of the half. Myles Dread hit Penn State’s fifth 3-pointer of the first half, cutting Indiana’s lead to 36-33 with 1:34 remaining. But Phinisee answered for Indiana with a jumper in the lane with 36 seconds left in the half, putting Indiana up 38-33 at halftime.

Indiana announced before the game that senior center Joey Brunk underwent back surgery and will be out indefinitely. Brunk, who hasn’t appeared in a game for the Hoosiers this season, started 31 games for Indiana last season, averaging 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.

