Indiana upsets No. 9 Penn State 68-60

Al Durham scored 14 points and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis posted his ninth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds, lifting Indiana to a 68-60 win over No. 9 Penn State in Big Ten action in Bloomington, Ind.

The Hoosiers (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) won their second straight and picked up another statement win in their quest to return to the NCAA Tournament after a three-year absence. Guard Devonte Green added 10 points off the bench for Indiana.

Forward Lamar Stevens led all scorers with 29 points for Penn State (20-7, 10-6 Big Ten), which dropped its second straight after an eight-game win streak. Guard Myles Dread added 10 points for the Nittany Lions before fouling out with 38 seconds left.

Penn State rallied back from down 19 points late in the first half by scoring 16 straight points at the end the first half and early in the second half. From there, the Nittany Lions took a 48-42 lead, capping a 30-5 run with a Dread layup.

But Indiana didn’t fold, answering with a 13-0 run to regain the lead. Forward Race Thompson put the Hoosiers back ahead 49-48 on a putback tip-in, and they went up 55-48 on a spin move and dunk by Jackson-Davis. From there, Indiana maintained its lead, with forward Justin Smith coming up with two big steals down the stretch, including one on an in-bounds play with Indiana up 61-56.

The Hoosiers got off to a strong start, jumping to a quick 14-5 lead on a transition dunk from Jackson-Davis. They extended the lead to 24-8 on a 6-0 run that included a Jackson-Davis three-point play and a Durham jumper.

Penn State cut Indiana’s lead to 26-18, but the Hoosiers answered with an 11-0 run that included three 3-pointers from Green to go up 37-18.

The Nittany Lions worked the ball back inside to Stevens to close the half with a 6-0 run. Stevens scored four points during the span, while forward Trent Buttrick scored on a putback with 50 seconds left in the first half to cut Indiana’s lead to 37-24 at halftime.

Indiana shot 50 percent (4 of 8) from 3-point range in the first half, while Penn State was 0 of 6 from beyond the arc. Penn State played its fifth straight game without sophomore guard and leading 3-point shooter Myreon Jones, who has been sidelined with an undisclosed illness. Jones traveled with the team and warmed up before the game but did not play.

