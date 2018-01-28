No. 3 Purdue beats Indiana for school-record 17th straight win

Purdue senior center Isaac Haas scored 26 points to power the No. 3 Boilermakers to a 74-67 victory over Indiana on Sunday in Big Ten action in Bloomington, Ind.

Haas hit 10 of 17 shots and all six free throws. Vincent Edwards chipped in with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting and seven rebounds for the Boilermakers (21-2, 10-0 Big Ten), who set a school record with their 17th consecutive victory. Sophomore guard Carsen Edwards added 10 points for Purdue.

Indiana junior forward Juwan Morgan paced the Hoosiers (12-10, 5-5) with 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Senior guard Robert Johnson added 21 points, hitting 8 of 16 shots.

Vincent Edwards hit the second of two throws to put Purdue up 63-62 with 4:44 left. Haas hit two free throws to push the lead to 65-62 with 4:17 to go. Sixteen seconds later, a layup by Freddie McSwain Jr. put the Hoosiers down one point.

After Purdue’s Dakota Mathias missed a 3-pointer, Haas got the putback to give the Boilermakers a 67-64 edge. Haas scored again with 1:26 to go to put Purdue ahead 69-64. Morgan’s layup trimmed the deficit to 69-66. That’s as close as Indiana could get as the Boilermakers hit five of their next six free throws to take a 74-66 advantage.

Purdue shot 48.2 percent from the field while Indiana shot 50 percent. Purdue was 15 of 18 from free-throw line while the Hoosiers were 10 of 17.

Neither team shot well from the 3-point line. The Boilermakers made 5 of 18 while Indiana was 3 of 16.

Johnson drilled a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left to give Indiana a 37-35 halftime lead.

With the score tied at 39, Purdue went on a 5-0 run to take a 44-39 advantage. Trailing 46-41, Indiana went on a 12-2 run to take a 53-48 lead.

Two consecutive 3-pointers by Mathias put the Boilermakers ahead 56-53. The two teams traded the lead over the next several minutes.

Indiana shot 57.7 percent in the first half. Purdue hit 46.9 percent (15 of 32) but was 3 of 11 from 3-point range.

The Hoosiers took a 14-4 lead with 14:05 to go and stayed in front most of the first half.

