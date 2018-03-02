Rutgers upsets Indiana to reach Big Ten quarters

Shooting 68 percent from the field in the second half, 14th-seeded Rutgers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Big 10 Conference Tournament Thursday night by upsetting 6th-seeded Indiana 76-69 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Corey Sanders poured in a game-high 28 points for the Scarlet Knights (15-18), which will meet 3rd-seeded Purdue Friday night. DeShawn Freeman came off the bench to score 15 and Geo Baker added 15 points as well, including both ends of a one-and-one with 31.4 seconds left for a 71-65 advantage.

“It’s been a long year and we’ve kept fighting,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said.“We got things going late in the first half. We settled down and defended - that’s what you have to do.”

Juwan Morgan scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds to pace the Hoosiers, which finished coach Archie Miller’s first season in Bloomington at 16-15.

Robert Johnson added 12 points but made only 4 of 16 shots from the field, and Aljami Durham contributed 10 - all at the foul line, where he shot 10-for-10.

In becoming the first 14 seed to reach the Big 10 quarterfinals, Rutgers never trailed in the second half. A 3-point play by Eugene Omoruyi with 8:07 remaining snapped a 46-46 tie and put the Scarlet Knights ahead for good. Rutgers sealed the outcome by canning 11 of 12 free throws in the final 4:07.

The first half was two divergent periods, the first dominated by Indiana and the second owned by Rutgers.

The Hoosiers scored the game’s first eight points. The Scarlet Knights needed nearly five minutes before they recorded a bucket and trailed 24-8 at the 8:09 mark after Freddie McSwain canned a pair of free throws.

However, Rutgers answered back in stunning fashion. Beginning with a 3-pointer by Baker with 5:29 left, it rattled off a 17-2 run that got the crowd going.

Sanders sank a pair of foul shots at the 1:06 mark to cap the run and give the Scarlet Knights a 29-28 edge at halftime.

